Derek Chisora was 'phenomenal' in defeat to Joseph Parker and will decide his future, says trainer Dave Coldwell

Derek Chisora was 'phenomenal' in a courageous defeat to Joseph Parker and is 'already talking' about another fight in 2022, says trainer Dave Coldwell.

The British heavyweight overcame two knockdowns and a count during a dramatic battle on Saturday night as Parker claimed a points victory in their rematch in Manchester.

Chisora has dismissed suggestions of retirement with a social media post, despite the defeat, and trainer Coldwell says the 37-year-old will have the final say on whether he fights again next year.

Image: Chisora showed remarkable powers of recovery against Joseph Parker

"Ultimately, it's Derek's decision," Coldwell told Sky Sports. "For me, listening to that crowd and that reception, that would be the perfect way to walk away from the sport after what he's done for it.

"But I know for a fact, Derek doesn't agree with that. He's his own man. He loves fighting and he'll let people know what he's going to do, but he's already talking about looking forward to 2022."

Chisora displayed stunning powers of recovery as he launched into ferocious attacks whenever Parker attempted to force a stoppage.

Image: The New Zealander triumphed on points after a thrilling battle

"It was unbelievable. He was just phenomenal, he really was," said Coldwell.

"Listen, Joseph Parker was fantastic and took advantage of every situation he could.

"But I thought Derek did really well, he smashed his body to bits, and really made it tough and hard for Parker.

Watch highlights as Chisora floored Parker in their first fight

"Every time you thought Derek was in real trouble, he came blazing back. An unbelievable performance from Derek Chisora and he was competitive all the way through.

"He might not have won the fight and Parker might have been in control, but he was competitive and he made Parker work for every second of that fight."