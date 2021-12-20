Derek Chisora was 'phenomenal' in defeat to Joseph Parker and will decide his future, says trainer Dave Coldwell

Derek Chisora was 'phenomenal' in a courageous defeat to Joseph Parker and is 'already talking' about another fight in 2022, says trainer Dave Coldwell.
The British heavyweight overcame two knockdowns and a count during a dramatic battle on Saturday night as Parker claimed a points victory in their rematch in Manchester.
Chisora has dismissed suggestions of retirement with a social media post, despite the defeat, and trainer Coldwell says the 37-year-old will have the final say on whether he fights again next year.
"Ultimately, it's Derek's decision," Coldwell told Sky Sports. "For me, listening to that crowd and that reception, that would be the perfect way to walk away from the sport after what he's done for it.
"But I know for a fact, Derek doesn't agree with that. He's his own man. He loves fighting and he'll let people know what he's going to do, but he's already talking about looking forward to 2022."
Trending
- PL decides against circuit breaker | 16% of players unvaccinated
- Klopp: Where's VAR on Kane tackle? What's Tierney's problem with me?
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Tuchel eyeing reinforcements?
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Ref Watch: Height of boot kept 'lucky' Kane from red
- Merson Says: Bielsa reminding me of Wenger
- Spurs out of Europe as UEFA confirms Rennes game forfeit
- World Darts Championship: Night Six with Barney & Wade in action LIVE!
- Wolff agrees 'pressurising the referee' must stop in F1
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
Chisora displayed stunning powers of recovery as he launched into ferocious attacks whenever Parker attempted to force a stoppage.
"It was unbelievable. He was just phenomenal, he really was," said Coldwell.
"Listen, Joseph Parker was fantastic and took advantage of every situation he could.
"But I thought Derek did really well, he smashed his body to bits, and really made it tough and hard for Parker.
"Every time you thought Derek was in real trouble, he came blazing back. An unbelievable performance from Derek Chisora and he was competitive all the way through.
"He might not have won the fight and Parker might have been in control, but he was competitive and he made Parker work for every second of that fight."