Mikaela Mayer will join Sky Sports’ on-air team for Claressa Shields’ fight on February 5

Mikaela Mayer will be part of Sky Sports’ on-air team on February 5, covering Claressa Shields and Chris Eubank Jr’s fights.

Eubank Jr fights Liam Williams in a domestic grudge match, and Shields makes her UK debut in a world middleweight title defence against Ema Kozin next Saturday, live on Sky Sports from Cardiff.

Mayer, America's undefeated IBF and WBO super-featherweight champion, will now be part of the team providing commentary and analysis.

Image: Mikaela Mayer is undefeated IBF and WBO super-featherweight champion

Mayer and Shields were 2016 US Olympic team-mates.

Mayer is undefeated in 16 fights inside the ring, but has also created history outside of it.

Image: Claressa Shields live on Sky Sports next Saturday

Last year, alongside Crystina Poncher, she became part of the first all-female commentary team in the US to call a boxing event.

She will now lend her expertise to Sky Sports when Shields aims to edge a step closer to the biggest women's fight ever against Savannah Marshall.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 in Tulsa

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator

Nico Ali Walsh

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas