Mikaela Mayer will join Sky Sports’ on-air team for Claressa Shields’ fight on February 5

Mikaela Mayer will be part of Sky Sports’ on-air team on February 5, covering Claressa Shields and Chris Eubank Jr’s fights.
Eubank Jr fights Liam Williams in a domestic grudge match, and Shields makes her UK debut in a world middleweight title defence against Ema Kozin next Saturday, live on Sky Sports from Cardiff.
Mayer, America's undefeated IBF and WBO super-featherweight champion, will now be part of the team providing commentary and analysis.
Mayer and Shields were 2016 US Olympic team-mates.
Mayer is undefeated in 16 fights inside the ring, but has also created history outside of it.
Last year, alongside Crystina Poncher, she became part of the first all-female commentary team in the US to call a boxing event.
She will now lend her expertise to Sky Sports when Shields aims to edge a step closer to the biggest women's fight ever against Savannah Marshall.
