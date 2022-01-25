Mikaela Mayer will join Sky Sports’ on-air team for Claressa Shields’ fight on February 5

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

Tuesday 25 January 2022 16:57, UK

Mikaela Mayer is determined to boost the popularity of women's boxing

Mikaela Mayer will be part of Sky Sports’ on-air team on February 5, covering Claressa Shields and Chris Eubank Jr’s fights.

Eubank Jr fights Liam Williams in a domestic grudge match, and Shields makes her UK debut in a world middleweight title defence against Ema Kozin next Saturday, live on Sky Sports from Cardiff.

Mayer, America's undefeated IBF and WBO super-featherweight champion, will now be part of the team providing commentary and analysis.

Mikaela Mayer
Image: Mikaela Mayer is undefeated IBF and WBO super-featherweight champion

Mayer and Shields were 2016 US Olympic team-mates.

Mayer is undefeated in 16 fights inside the ring, but has also created history outside of it.

Claressa Shields
Image: Claressa Shields live on Sky Sports next Saturday

Last year, alongside Crystina Poncher, she became part of the first all-female commentary team in the US to call a boxing event.

She will now lend her expertise to Sky Sports when Shields aims to edge a step closer to the biggest women's fight ever against Savannah Marshall.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Sunday January 30 in Tulsa
Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez - WBC super-featherweight title eliminator
Nico Ali Walsh

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams
Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester
Amir Khan vs Kell Brook
Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno
Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Sunday March 20 in New York
Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls
Keyshawn Davis
Xander Zayas

