Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams: Live stream of press conference including Claressa Shields and Caroline Dubois

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams will go face to face for the first time this week on Thursday afternoon – watch a live stream here from 12.40pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Eubank Jr vs Williams press conference from Cardiff

Eubank Jr is in Williams' home city of Cardiff where they will fight to settle a personal feud on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Claressa Shields will also be at Thursday's press conference ahead of making her UK debut.

The feted Shields will defend her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles against Ema Kozin knowing that a win will set up a mega-fight with Savannah Marshall.

Caroline Dubois, the highly-rated Olympian, will make her pro debut against Vaida Masiokaite.

Chris Jenkins will take on former world champion Julius Indongo.

Otto Wallin, the heavyweight who gave Tyson Fury a fright by badly cutting him, will fight Kamil Sokolowski.

Eubank Jr's cousin Harlem Eubank will also feature.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 19 in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas