Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams and Claressa Shields' UK debut: What time are they in the ring?

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Williams' bad-tempered all-British grudge match is on Saturday, live on Sky Sports – ring-walks are due at approximately 10pm.

Claressa Shields makes her UK debut in an IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight title defence against Ema Kozin - they are expected to ring-walk at approximately 9pm.

The event in Cardiff begins at 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena.

The first fight of the night will be a heavyweight battle between Steve Robinson, the popular Geordie who loves Disney, against Shane Gill.

Local boy Chris Jenkins will fight former world champion Julius Indongo next.

Caroline Dubois, the feted 21-year-old Olympian, will make her professional debut against Vaida Masiokaite next.

Then Shields begins around 9pm, and Eubank Jr vs Williams at around 10pm.

Before the live broadcast, make sure you follow our free, live stream from 5.15pm on Sky Sports' website, app and social media.

Harlem Eubank, the cousin of Chris Jr, will feature in the first fight from 5.15.

Samuel Antwi will face Conah Walker.

Then Otto Wallin, who once gave Tyson Fury a scare by inflicting a massive cut, is in heavyweight action against Kamil Sokolowski.

Sky Sports Boxing schedule

Saturday February 5 in Cardiff

Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin - IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles

Saturday February 19 in Manchester

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Natasha Jonas vs Ewa Piatkowska - WBO super-welterweight title

Frazer Clarke's pro debut

Saturday February 26 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - undisputed super-lightweight titles

Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane - Scottish heavyweight title

Saturday March 5 in Fresno

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza

Saturday March 12 in Newcastle

Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans - WBO middleweight title

Sunday March 20 in New York

Edgar Berlanga vs Steve Rolls

Keyshawn Davis

Xander Zayas