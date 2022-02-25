Taylor vs Catterall: Live and free stream of weigh-in and face-off before undisputed title fight

Josh Taylor will defend his undisputed super-lightweight title against fellow unbeaten fighter Jack Catterall in Glasgow on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm; Scottish star returns to box in his home country for the first time sine 2019

Friday 25 February 2022 13:53, UK

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will go face to face for the final time at Friday's weigh-in - watch a free, live stream here at 12.55pm.

Watch a live stream of the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall weigh-in

Taylor's undisputed super-lightweight championship is up for grabs when they meet in the ring on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

It will be Taylor's homecoming to Scotland after making history by winning the undisputed title in Las Vegas.

Nick Campbell and Jay McFarlane will also renew their rivalry before contesting the first Scottish heavyweight title fight in 71 years.

Josh Taylor will defend his titles against Jack Catterall in Scotland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm and from 8pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

