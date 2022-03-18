Dan Azeez gets chance for revenge against Matthew Tinker after 'pasting' in amateur meeting

Dan Azeez will get his chance for revenge against rival Matthew Tinker, who handed him a "pasting" in the amateurs, when they meet again at Wembley Arena on March 26.

The light-heavyweight showdown of the undefeated big-hitters features as chief support to the big London cruiserweight derby between Richard Riakporhe and Deion Jumah, live on Sky Sports.

In his own words, Azeez admits he was well beaten by Tinker in their three-round fight in November 2014 for the Lord Mayor BoxCup, but now over six years on he believes it will be a completely different fight in the pros.

Image: Tinker is set to fight in the UK for the first time

"I'm very excited about that because truth be told he gave me a pasting in the amateurs," Azeez told Sky Sports News.

"As soon as his name was put in the mix, I said yes, because he knows to know that this is a different animal.

"In the amateurs he was a top boy, he schooled me and now I'm looking to return the favour, in emphatic style as well."

Lewisham's undefeated Azeez has looked sensational on his rise to a perfect 15-fight and 10-KO record and has won the Southern Area, English and British titles through the traditional route.

He made a massive statement in his last fight when he challenged for the Lonsdale belt against the former British champion Hosea Burton last November with a punch perfect performance to halt the tough Carrington man in the seventh round.

From Scarborough, Tinker has built his unbeaten eight-fight record exclusively in the US since turning professional in November 2019. A highly regarded amateur who won the 2014 Haringey Gold Elite, hard southpaw Tinker has proved his power Stateside with six of his eight wins coming by stoppage and six of those inside two rounds.

The Boxxer card at Wembley Arena is full of young talent, with Olympian Caroline Dubois set to make her second professional appearance, while super-flyweight prospect Shannon Ryan makes her pro debut.

Adam Azim is back in action after an electrifying performance in Manchester last month, along with his brother Hassan, while Chris Kongo is looking to relaunch his world title hopes.