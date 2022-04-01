Ben Shalom says Kell Brook vs Chris Eubank Jr 'getting closer' and Amir Khan could face Florian Marku

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom says Kell Brook's potential clash with Chris Eubank Jr is "getting closer" - but that the Sheffield fighter could still retire following his victory over Amir Khan.

Shalom told Sky Sports a Brook-Eubank Jr bout looks likely if Eubank Jr opts to drop down in weight.

However, he also believes hanging up his gloves "could be the right decision" for Brook, 36, who stopped long-time rival Khan in the sixth round of their February showdown in Manchester.

Image: Chris Eubank Jr has won 32 of his 34 fights as a pro

On Brook's chances of facing Eubank Jr, Shalom said: "I think the biggest issue with the fight is the weight and that's what will stop this happening. Hopefully that fight can happen.

"If Chris compromises with the weight, we may have a super-fight on our hands, a 50/50 fight. That is the key. Will Chris compromise? I think we are getting closer on an answer that he will.

Shalom: Fight must be safe for Brook

"Kell is older than he once was and when he fought [Gennady] Golovkin he should probably have never been [at middleweight], it should never have been at 160lbs.

"Against a young guy like Chris with huge power, it is not safe for that to happen. The even fight is if Chris comes down and they fight at a sensible weight.

Image: Shalom (left) says 'it could be the right decision' for Brook to retire

"It looks as though Chris' team understand that and are working through what to do and how to make it safe for Chris and safe for Kell.

"[The hunger] is definitely still there for Kell but we are by no means encouraging it. If Kell wants to retire, what a way to go out after a night he waited so long for, so many years of pent-up frustration. If he retires we are completely behind him and that could be the right decision.

"Kell has done enough, in my opinion, but because he was in such good shape only a few weeks ago, if he is going to take a fight, he has got to do it now. Kell will take one more or he retires."

Khan vs Marku in the pipeline?

Shalom also discussed whether Khan will return to the ring and said Florian Marku - who puts his IBF International belt on the line against Chris Jenkins live on Sky Sports on Saturday night - "makes" sense as an opponent if the Bolton boxer fights on.

Albanian welterweight Florian Marku says he is ready to show the British public how good he is when he defends his IBF International welterweight title against Chris Jenkins.

"I think you have to ask [Amir]. He was looking whether the rematch [with Brook] was a possibility, looking at other things. I think he accepts that if he is going to come back it can't be for money.

"He feels like he was injured, like he didn't have the preparation he should have had. He doesn't want to go out like that and is looking at options for how he can come back and prove himself.

Image: Amir Khan lost to Brook in the sixth round of their fight in Manchester in February

"I might get laughed at but I think the Marku fight makes sense. It obviously makes sense for Florian as it is a huge fight.

"Amir needs a step back where it's not do or die, not potentially against someone at that elite level - yet. We will see."

Shalom also said he hoped to announce heavyweight Hughie Fury's next opponent over the coming days, insisting a "big name" was lined up for a clash in either late May or early June.

