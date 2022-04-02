Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans: Watch free live stream of undercard at Newcastle Utilita Arena

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle Fight Night Undercard LIVE!

Savannah Marshall's world title fight against Femke Hermans has a packed undercard at Newcastle Utilita Arena - and you can watch the live action on a free stream!

Marshall defends her WBO middleweight title against Hermans tonight, live on Sky Sports, but you can firstly watch a string of fights from an exciting bill.

Watch the below fights on our live stream:

Luke Cope vs Lee Connelly - four rounds at super-lightweight

April Hunter vs Ester Konecna - six rounds at super-welterweight

Michael Webster vs Mehmet Bingoel - six rounds at cruiserweight

Georgia O'Connor vs Erica Alvarez - six rounds at super-welterweight

Hosea Stewart vs Phil Williams - six rounds at heavyweight

Matty Harris vs Matt Metsis - six rounds at heavyweight

Watch Savannah Marshall vs Femke Hermans tonight, live on Sky Sports, from 8pm.