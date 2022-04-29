Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: Stevenson strips to meet 130lb weight limit, Valdez under comfortably before

Watch the unification fight between WBO super-featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson and WBC king Oscar Valdez live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action from 2am, Sunday

Cameron Hogwood

Interviews, Comment & Analysis @ch_skysports

Friday 29 April 2022 22:31, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez had plenty to say to each other at the press conference head to head

Shakur Stevenson was forced to strip naked in order to meet weight while Oscar Valdez came in comfortably under the limit before the pair engaged in an icy face-off ahead of Saturday's super-featherweight unification bout in Las Vegas.

Stevenson was seemingly over the 130lb limit upon taking to the scales first before removing his underwear behind a screen and meeting his mark exactly.

Valdez followed up by weighing in at 129.6lbs as the pair prepare to put their world titles and unbeaten records on the line at MGM Grand Garden.

More to follow...

Also See:

Watch the unification fight between WBO super-featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson and WBC king Oscar Valdez live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action from 2am, Sunday.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema