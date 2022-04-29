Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: Stevenson strips to meet 130lb weight limit, Valdez under comfortably before

Shakur Stevenson was forced to strip naked in order to meet weight while Oscar Valdez came in comfortably under the limit before the pair engaged in an icy face-off ahead of Saturday's super-featherweight unification bout in Las Vegas.

Stevenson was seemingly over the 130lb limit upon taking to the scales first before removing his underwear behind a screen and meeting his mark exactly.

Valdez followed up by weighing in at 129.6lbs as the pair prepare to put their world titles and unbeaten records on the line at MGM Grand Garden.

More to follow...

