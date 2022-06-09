Richard Riakporhe goes head to head with Fabio Turchi at final press conference - watch on a live stream

Richard Riakporhe faces Fabio Turchi in IBF cruiserweight title eliminator on a Wembley Arena bill, which also includes Lauren Price's professional debut and Chris Kongo vs Sebastian Formella on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Richard Riakporhe can reveal his brutal intentions for Fabio Turchi at their final press conference - watch on a live stream!

Exclusive live coverage from the Riakporhe vs Turchi press conference at Wembley

The explosive contender returns against Turchi in an IBF cruiserweight title eliminator on Saturday's Wembley Arena bill which also includes the professional debut of Lauren Price, live on Sky Sports.

Riakporhe has blasted his way into world title contention after 14 victories, including a ruthless stoppage of Deion Jumah in his last fight in March.

On the Riakporhe undercard, Olympic gold medallist Price starts her professional journey after signing a promotional deal with Boxxer.

Welterweight contender Chris Kongo also seeks to make a statement with a destructive win over Sebastian Formella, who went the distance against Conor Benn.

Germaine Brown battles Zak Chelli for the English super-middleweight title, while Viddal Riley and Joe Pigford can extend their unbeaten records in the capital.

