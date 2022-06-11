Ebonie Jones and Jeamie TKV can showcase their explosive skills on Riakporhe vs Turchi bill - watch live stream

Exciting contender Ebonie Jones and heavyweight prospect Jeamie TKV return to action on the Riakporhe vs Turchi bill - watch on a live stream.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Riakporhe v Turchi Undercard

This stream has now ended.

Richard Riakporhe takes on Fabio Turchi tonight, live on Sky Sports from 7pm, but you can firstly watch a stream of four undercard fights at Wembley Arena.

Jones was hugely frustrated after being held to a draw in her last fight, but the super-bantamweight will be seeking a dominant victory over Bec Connolly.

Image: Ebonie Jones returns to action against Bec Connolly

The big-hitting Londoner, known as TKV, can showcase his power against Jake Darnell in his second professional bout.

Image: Heavyweight Jeamie TKV is targeting his second pro win

Two other highly-rated prospects are also on the bill, with Jimmy Lee facing Ricky Starkey at super-featherweight and Shannon Ryan versus Gemma Ruegg at super-flyweight.

Watch Richard Riakporhe vs Fabio Turchi tonight, live on Sky Sports from 7pm.