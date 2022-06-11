Ebonie Jones and Jeamie TKV can showcase their explosive skills on Riakporhe vs Turchi bill - watch live stream

Ebonie Jones is back in action against Bec Connolly, Jeamie TKV takes on Jake Darnell, with Jimmy Lee facing Ricky Starkey and Shannon Ryan versus Gemma Ruegg - watch on a live stream from Wembley Arena
Saturday 11 June 2022 18:48, UK
Exciting contender Ebonie Jones and heavyweight prospect Jeamie TKV return to action on the Riakporhe vs Turchi bill - watch on a live stream.
This stream has now ended.
Richard Riakporhe takes on Fabio Turchi tonight, live on Sky Sports from 7pm, but you can firstly watch a stream of four undercard fights at Wembley Arena.
Jones was hugely frustrated after being held to a draw in her last fight, but the super-bantamweight will be seeking a dominant victory over Bec Connolly.
The big-hitting Londoner, known as TKV, can showcase his power against Jake Darnell in his second professional bout.
Two other highly-rated prospects are also on the bill, with Jimmy Lee facing Ricky Starkey at super-featherweight and Shannon Ryan versus Gemma Ruegg at super-flyweight.
