Ricky Hatton's exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera in Manchester will be shown on Sky Sports

Ricky Hatton's exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera will be shown live on Sky Sports as the former world champion returns in Manchester next month.

'The Hitman' will showcase his skills in front of his hometown fans one more time when he shares the ring with Mexican great Barrera at AO Arena on July 2.

The venue is hosting a stacked Boxxer bill, live on Sky Sports, topped by Hughie Fury vs Michael Hunter in a WBA heavyweight title eliminator, with Ben Whittaker making his eagerly anticipated professional debut.

Hatton also steps between the ropes, in a separate farewell event, which will be broadcasted to the Sky Sports viewers who can watch the Mancunian hero make his iconic ring walk.

The former two-weight king returns to the scene of his most famous victory, a dramatic stoppage of Kostya Tszyu in 2005, which started his first reign as a world champion.

Hatton unified titles at super-lightweight, then became a world champion at welterweight during a successful career that had ended with his retirement in 2012.