Artur Beterbiev could be granted an explosive showdown with Dmitry Bivol, who is ‘very excited’ about undisputed world title fight

Dmitry Bivol has fearsome light-heavyweight rival Artur Beterbiev firmly in his sights as the Russian targets the unified IBF, WBC and WBO champion for an undisputed championship clash.

In May Bivol shocked Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to defend the WBA's 175lb belt, the only one of the four major titles Beterbiev does not hold.

Following Beterbiev's explosive two-round victory over Joe Smith Jr last weekend, Bivol is now eager to take on Beterbiev in a undisputed championship showdown.

Artur Beterbiev stopped Joe Smith Jr in two brutal rounds to unify the WBC, IBF and WBO world titles at Madison Square Garden.

"Yes of course, it is my goal," Bivol told Sky Sports.

"I watched the [Beterbiev-Smith] fight. As I have said before, I am very excited about unifying all the belts in the division."

Britain's Anthony Yarde was ringside to watch Beterbiev in New York and is eager himself to press his claim to fight the unified champion as his mandatory challenger.

Image: Artur Beterbiev displayed his explosive punch power against Joe Smith Jr in New York (Associated Press)

But Beterbiev himself wants to continue unifying belts. He suggested the Bivol fight would be a higher priority for him.

"Unification fights are more interesting, more motivating," Beterbiev said when asked about Yarde.

"I prefer the unification fight. I want to be undisputed."