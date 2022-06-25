Boxxer Fight Night: Watch a free stream as Cori Gibbs returns to action live on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the first hour from our Coventry Fight Night show, including Cori Gibbs v Carlos Perez

Cori Gibbs can showcase his dazzling skills on tonight's Boxxer bill - and you can watch a free stream of the opening hour, live on Sky Sports.

Gibbs won the Boxxer Series in November and the lightweight contender is back in action on an exciting Boxxer show, which also features Adam Azim, Karriss Artingstall and Sam Eggington from 7pm on Sky Sports.

Enjoy the first hour on a free stream as Gibbs attempts to bring up his 17th pro win by beating Carlos Perez.

Live coverage continues on Sky Sports, with River Wilson-Bent taking on Tyler Denny in a rematch.

Image: Cori Gibbs starts the live action on Sky Sports

Artingstall, the Olympic bronze medallist, then makes her eagerly awaited pro debut against Vaida Masiokaite.

Dylan Cheema, another Boxxer Series champion, returns against Stu Greener, while red-hot talent Adam Azim can boost his growing profile when he faces Anthony Loffet.

Sam Eggington concludes the Boxxer card with an IBO super-welterweight title fight against Przemyslaw Zysk.

Watch Adam Azim, Sam Eggington vs Przemyslaw Zysk, Karriss Artingstall's pro debut and more live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday from 7pm.