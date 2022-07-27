Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk epic heavyweight rematch will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Box Office

Anthony Joshua aims to become a three-time world heavyweight champion when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk on August 20; watch the Usyk vs Joshua rematch live on Sky Sports Box Office
Wednesday 27 July 2022 11:34, UK
Anthony Joshua's huge heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.
Joshua shares the ring again with Usyk on August 20 in Saudi Arabia as the British star seeks to avenge the stunning points loss he endured in September at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
With a new trainer in his corner in Robert Garcia, Joshua is attempting to become a three-time world champion by reclaiming the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.
Joshua has already experienced rematch success in Saudi Arabia when he boxed Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah in December 2019, sealing a points victory to regain his world belts.
Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, said: "Sky Sports viewers have enjoyed a long history with AJ, watching his every fight since he turned professional in 2013.
"We also know Oleksandr Usyk very well, having had the last four of the Ukrainian's fights exclusively live on Sky Sports.
"This rematch is a massive occasion with everything on the line and so many questions to be answered. We can't wait to bring it to boxing fans in the UK & Ireland in true Sky Sports fashion with all the build-up it deserves."