Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will not make their ring walks before 10pm as the heavyweights reignite their rivalry in Saturday's huge rematch.

The British star will attempt to regain the WBA, IBF and WBO titles in his return fight against Usyk in Jeddah, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

On an exciting undercard, Filip Hrgovic faces Zhilei Zhang in an IBF heavyweight title fight, with the winner securing a shot against the Usyk vs Joshua 2 winner.

Callum Smith heads into a crucial light-heavyweight world title eliminator against France's Mathieu Bauderlique

Liverpudlian Callum Smith can stay on course for a world light-heavyweight title fight if he defeats Mathieu Bauderlique.

Ramla Ali, the unbeaten Somalian-British featherweight, takes on Crystal Garcia Nova earlier in the evening in the first women's professional boxing match to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Image: Ramla Ali will have an historic bout against Crystal Garcia Nova

Badou Jack, a former two-weight world champion, also returns against unbeaten cruiserweight rival Richard Rivera.

