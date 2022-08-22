 Skip to content

Usyk vs AJ: Official scorecard shows Anthony Joshua was winning fight against Oleksandr Usyk after nine rounds

American judge judge Glenn Feldman scored the contest 115-113 in favour of Anthony Joshua, while Viktor Fesechko and Steve Gray called it in favour of Oleksandr Usyk as the Ukrainian retained his world heavyweight titles.

Tuesday 23 August 2022 08:25, UK

New footage has emerged of the lead-up to Anthony Joshua's emotional speech following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk

The official judge's scorecard of Anthony Joshua's rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk has shown he was deemed to have been winning the fight after nine rounds. 

Joshua fell short in his attempt to reclaim the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Although he suffered a split decision defeat, the forme heavyweight champion of the world put on a vastly-improved performance compared to last September's initial loss at Tottenham.

The two-time world champion was notably favoured 115-113 by American judge Glenn Feldman, while Viktor Fesechko had it 116-112 and Steve Gray had it 115-113 both in favour of defending champion Usyk.

Joshua's best spell of the fight came in the ninth round when he put Usyk under pressure with a flurry of powerful body shots, after which he was adjudged to have been on top.

The official card, obtained by boxing journalist Dan Rafael, shows scores of 85-86, 87-84, 86-85 leaning towards Joshua after nine rounds.

It also displays Joshua leading 5-1 after six rounds in the eyes of Feldman, who was the only one of the three judges to have the Londoner winning round 12. However, Gray was the only judge to have Joshua winning the eighth.

