 Skip to content

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo press conference from Anfield LIVE!

Watch live coverage of Liam Smith's pre-fight press conference from Anfield, including Natasha Jonas, Dan Azeez, Adam Azim and Frazer Clarke.

Thursday 1 September 2022 13:45, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch exclusive live coverage of the Liverpool fight night press conference

This stream has now ended.

Liam Smith faces the media ahead of Saturday's homecoming fight against Hassan Mwakinyo at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena - watch live coverage of the press conference from Anfield.

Also featured is Natasha Jonas as she gears up to defend her WBO World Super-Welterweight title against Patricia Berghult, while light-heavyweight Dan Azeez prepares to face Shakan Pitters in an Eliminator for the Commonwealth title.

Also See:

Elsewhere on the card, the explosive Adam Azim takes on Michel Cabral, and heavyweight Olympian Frazer Clarke returns to action.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema