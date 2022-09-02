 Skip to content

Liam Smith vs Hassan Mwakinyo Liverpool Fight Night Weigh-in LIVE!

Watch live coverage of Liam Smith's pre-fight weigh-in ahead of facing Hassan Mwakinyo. Natasha Jonas, Dan Azeez, Adam Azim and Frazer Clarke are also in action.

Friday 2 September 2022 13:50, UK

Exclusive live coverage of the Liverpool Fight Night weigh-in headlined by Smith v Mwakinyo

Liam Smith and Hassan Mwakinyo face off at the pre-fight weigh-in ahead of Smith's homecoming fight at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena live on Sky Sports - watch live coverage of the weigh-ins from Liverpool...

Smith wants world title shots and blockbuster high-profile name fight nights, whichever comes his way first as he prepares to return to the ring against Mwakinyo on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old is riding the momentum of impressive wins over Anthony Fowler and, most recently, Jessie Vargas in New York having been dealt a setback in defeat to Magomed Kurbanov in Russia back in May 2012.

Also featured is Natasha Jonas as she gears up to defend her WBO World Super-Welterweight title against Patricia Berghult, while light-heavyweight Dan Azeez prepares to face Shakan Pitters in an Eliminator for the Commonwealth title.

Elsewhere on the card, the explosive Adam Azim takes on Michel Cabral, and heavyweight Olympian Frazer Clarke returns to action.

