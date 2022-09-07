Lauren Price: The Olympic champion on fighting the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall winner - 'Never say never'

Lauren Price has set her sights on a potential future match-up with the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall winner as the Olympic gold medallist continues to advance in her professional boxing career.

Named on the all-female undercard to Saturday's historic fight, Price will face off against Timea Belik but has not ruled out facing the winner of the headline fight once she is "settled" in her career.

"I'm over the moon, I'm proud to be part of the undercard for the first ever all-female card," said Price.

"I've come down in my weight as well now, so I'm welterweight, which makes them two or three weight categories above me, so realistically right now, no.

"But who knows in a few years where I am in my career. Never say never.

"But for now I'm just going to stay in my lane, in my weight category and concentrate on that."

Price's partner, Karriss Artingstall, will fight just before her on the undercard against Marina Sakharov in a break from their deal that they will always fight on different cards.

However, she admitted that they could not pass up the historic opportunity and will be there to support her "100 per cent".

"We've experienced that a number of times. The qualifiers, the Olympics, and I don't think it gets any bigger than that," added Price.

"I've been on after her, and she's been on after me, so there's nothing really new to us.

"We always said before we'd box on different shows, but this one time I don't think either of us could have missed out on the opportunity.

"And obviously I'm hoping she's on a couple of people in front of me so I can support her. Even if it's from the changing rooms, I'll be watching on the screen.

"We've got each other 100 per cent, and I'm sure I'll be fine."

Artingstall: This card is the one to do it on

Artingstall has also recently entered the pro-ranks of boxing, with her fight on Saturday the second of her professional career.

She will take to the ring just before Price and admits that, whilst nerves will be at play, their experiences at the Olympics should stand them in good stead to remain calm come Saturday.

"Incredible. It's phenomenal isn't it? The main card as well are unbelievable fights and I can't wait to watch them," said Artingstall.

"We went through the Olympics together, we've experienced this before.

"When we were both at the medal stages, that was quite intense and hard to get through.

"My nerves were through the roof watching Lauren and vice-versa.

"But if there's going to be a time to do it, what better card to do it on than this one? An all-female card, phenomenal talent. This is the one to do it on."

The Olympic bronze medallist already knows that she will not be able to relax until Price's fight is over despite her having already fought herself.

Indeed, she is confident that the supportive aspect of their relationship will never change as they both work towards the same goal of becoming world champions.

"I'll always back her and push her. If she gets a world title shot before me I'll be 100 per cent behind her, supporting her, wanting her to get that world title shot," she added.

"And obviously winning and getting the world title and bringing it to our house, it'll be under my roof anyway!

"But that's our aim, we both want to become world champions. So whoever gets there first doesn't bother me whatsoever, we'll always back one another anyway."

