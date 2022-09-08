Shields vs Marshall: Watch a live stream of final press conference for undisputed world title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Shields v Marshall press conference from London.

The world champions will reignite their rivalry ahead of Saturday's historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports, which features Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash with Alycia Baumgardner.

Caroline Dubois, Lauren Price and Karriss Artingstall are also in action on the undercard, which is packed with Britain's most exciting fighters.

Marshall has already stirred up her feud with Shields by suggesting she will inflict a humbling loss in this weekend's undisputed world middleweight title fight.

Image: Alycia Baumgardner also faces Mikaela Mayer on a historic all-female bill

"Everyone is coming here to watch the Brit knock the American out. This is what sold that fight," she said. "No one's coming to watch her. Everyone's coming to watch the Brit knock the gobby American out. That is what it is.

"I'm never going to get a fight like this, where there's a rivalry. Where it's a little bit more than business. It is a little bit more than business," she continued. "This is the biggest fight for me.

"There's me and Claressa. This is it. This is the one."

