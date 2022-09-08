Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will not make their ring walks before 9.40pm as the world champions finally settle their rivalry on Saturday night.

The world middleweight champions will collide in an undisputed title fight on a historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm, featuring Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash against Alycia Baumgardner.

Mayer vs Baumgardner will not make their ring walks before 9pm, with pride also at stake for the bitter American rivals.

Image: Mikaela Mayer takes on Alycia Baumgardner in a world title unification clash - ring walk not before 9pm

Lauren Price also returns to action on an undercard packed with British talent as the Olympic gold medallist seeks her second professional win against Timea Belik.

Caroline Dubois, the exciting lightweight contender, will be hoping to deliver another dazzling win over Milena Koleva.

Live Fight Night Saturday 10th September 7:30pm

Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall kicks off the live action on Sky Sports, against Marina Sakharov in her second pro fight.

Before the coverage starts on Sky Sports at 7.30pm, you can watch the early undercard bouts on a live stream from 5pm.

Watch these bouts on a live stream:

April Hunter v Erica Alvarez

Shannon Ryan v Buchra El Quaissi

Ebonie Jones v Vanesa Caballero

Georgia O'Connor v Joyce Van Ee

Ginny Fuchs v Gemma Ruegg

Sarah Liegmann v Bec Connolly

