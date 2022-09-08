Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: What time are they in the ring? How can I watch?

Claressa Shields faces Savannah Marshall in an undisputed world middleweight title fight on a historic all-female bill at The O2 this Saturday, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm, featuring Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash with Alycia Baumgardner
Thursday 8 September 2022 16:15, UK
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall will not make their ring walks before 9.40pm as the world champions finally settle their rivalry on Saturday night.
The world middleweight champions will collide in an undisputed title fight on a historic all-female bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm, featuring Mikaela Mayer's world super-featherweight title unification clash against Alycia Baumgardner.
Mayer vs Baumgardner will not make their ring walks before 9pm, with pride also at stake for the bitter American rivals.
Lauren Price also returns to action on an undercard packed with British talent as the Olympic gold medallist seeks her second professional win against Timea Belik.
Caroline Dubois, the exciting lightweight contender, will be hoping to deliver another dazzling win over Milena Koleva.
Olympic bronze medallist Karriss Artingstall kicks off the live action on Sky Sports, against Marina Sakharov in her second pro fight.
Before the coverage starts on Sky Sports at 7.30pm, you can watch the early undercard bouts on a live stream from 5pm.
Watch these bouts on a live stream:
April Hunter v Erica Alvarez
Shannon Ryan v Buchra El Quaissi
Ebonie Jones v Vanesa Caballero
Georgia O'Connor v Joyce Van Ee
Ginny Fuchs v Gemma Ruegg
Sarah Liegmann v Bec Connolly
