Joe Joyce says he would fight Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury once he's got past Joseph Parker

Against Joseph Parker on Saturday, Joe Joyce is taking a risk.

The Londoner is putting his place as the number one challenger for the WBO heavyweight world championship on the line against Parker.

But Joyce, a 2016 Olympic silver medallist, is determined to win in Manchester and keep on marching towards a shot at either Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury.

"I'll take either one of them," Joyce told Sky Sports News.

"They're both top-level fighters and either one of them will have different challenges. Whichever one I get first, we're just going to have to deal with that when it comes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker believes he will give Joe Joyce his first professional defeat on Saturday

"They're the best out there now. I'll fight either one of them."

Losing to Parker would deny Joyce that opportunity. "I'm right there, so it's the biggest fight to date. There's a lot on the line for both of us so it's going to be a great," Joyce said.

"We're both very well rounded and good fighters so it's going to be a great fight. We've both had good training camps. I've especially had a good one in Vegas. I've seen the things that Joe's done in Morecombe with Tyson fury alongside him, giving him info and stuff in sparring.

"So I'm expecting good things on fight night and I'm ready, I've done everything, I've ticked all the boxes in training camp with help from [his coach, Ismael] Salas and the team so I'm in a good place and I'm ready for action."

Joyce is renowned for his toughness. But Parker has claimed he'll be the first man to stop him. "Well, he can try, can't he?" the Londoner responded.

Image: Joe Joyce challenges Joseph Parker to back up his statements

"Let's see if he can do that. If he can back up his statements and not take a load of my shots in the process."

Joyce warned, "I've refined my style and I've picked up a whole load of experience.

"There's a few more tricks up my sleeve, a few more weapons in the arsenal I might add.

"I keep on improving. I'm not a complete package yet. There's plenty more [room] for me to grow in this division."

He intends to demonstrate the next stage of his development in this fight. "There's going to be technical aspects and a lot of physical aspects when we start laying gloves on each other," Joyce continued.

"We're both similar in a way and when it comes to fight night, looking in his eyes there, in the face off, he's ready, I'm ready, we've both got a job to do and points to prove.

"It's all going to happen in that square circle, it's going to go down."