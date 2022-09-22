 Skip to content

Shakur Stevenson to lose world titles after weighing in over super-featherweight limit

"I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can't make 130[lbs] anymore," Shakur Stevenson issues social media statement after failing to make limit for world title defence against Robson Conceicao

Thursday 22 September 2022 20:42, UK

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Shakur Stevenson (L) and Robson Concei....o (R) face-off during the press conference ahead of their WBC and WBO junior lightweight championship fight at Prudential Center on September 21, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
Image: Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for this weekend's world title fight

Shakur Stevenson is set to lose his WBC and WBO titles after announcing that his 'body can't make' the super-featherweight limit for this weekend's fight with Robson Conceicao.

The American star was due to defend his belts against Conceicao in the early hours of Saturday morning, live on Sky Sports, but he weighed in at 131.6lbs while the Brazilian challenger was inside the 130lbs limit at 129.6lbs.

Stevenson released a statement on social media, suggesting he would not attempt to lose more weight, meaning that only Conceicao can claim the WBC and WBO belts in this weekend's bout at Prudential Center, Newark.

He said: "I gave it my all. I've been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can't make 130[lbs] anymore.

"My health has to come first. I'm moving up to 135[lbs] in my next fight."

Two weight world champion Shakur Stevenson believes that he's nowhere near his prime despite winning multiple world titles

Stevenson is one of the most exciting talents in the sport, having become a world champion in two divisions during an unbeaten 18-fight career.

But the 25-year-old has now indicated that he will pursue more titles at a higher weight class following the fight against Conceicao.

Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao, live on Sky Sports, from 1am on Saturday morning.

