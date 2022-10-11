Claressa Shields wants stunning KO win and believes Savannah Marshall is 'stressed and nervous’

Claressa Shields has vowed to prove herself as the "greatest woman of all time" by delivering a stunning knockout victory over Savannah Marshall.

America's two-time undisputed world champion will defend her WBC, IBF and WBA middleweight titles against British WBO titleholder Marshall in Saturday's huge showdown at The O2, live on Sky Sports.

Marshall, 31, has built a reputation as a fearsome puncher, stopping 10 of her 12 opponents, but ahead of the rescheduled clash, Shields believes she is going to leave her bitter rival "purple and blue."

"The postponement was like a blessing in disguise. The goal is even bigger now, from September to now. I knew I was going to beat Savannah Marshall on September 10, but now I really feel in my spirit that I am going to knock Savannah Marshall out, this is going to be my statement fight, she said.

"She talked all that stuff about pillow fists, but she's not going to stand there and fight me. She's not going to be able to handle my shots. She can't outbox me. She's not very skilled."

Referring to Marshall's explosive record, Shields added: "You all said she's a knockout puncher, you all said she is going to knock me out, you all said that I cant keep her off me, she is too strong, too big.

"You all said that, not me, so when I beat her easily and I be in there dropping her and have her face purple and blue after I don't wanna hear nothing. Just tell me congrats and leave me alone."

Shields insists she has already won the psychological battle and Marshall will endure "another stressful week".

"Since the postponement, she has been really quiet. She can say her energy and everything is still the same, but I know the fight week was draining for her," she said

"You see a superstar come in, you're leaving your belt at the hotel, you're getting nervous and stuff, it can be stressful, she had a stressful week for sure, she's going to have another stressful week. I already beat her mentally."

Shields: I'll show why I'm the greatest!

The 27-year-old is determined to end any debate about whether she should be recognised as the most accomplished female fighter of all time.

Shields has won two gold medals at the Olympics and is undefeated in 12 fights, claiming world titles in three weight divisions.

"I'm really excited to show that I am the greatest women of all time," she said. "Is Muhammad Ali the self-proclaimed GOAT just because he called himself the GOAT first? No. He accomplished everything he set out to do.

"He had records; he beat the best guys when all the odds were against him. That's me. Two Olympic gold medals, 12 world titles. Three different divisions. Two time undisputed. How is that self-proclaimed? No that's people being self-stupid if they are going to say I am self-proclaimed.

"I am not the self-proclaimed GOAT, everybody calls me that. If you respect the game and if you respect women's boxing, I'm at the top.

"I can be a five time division world champ if the opportunity presents itself. I am the best and I've been showing that. When I beat Savannah Marshall, I don't want nobody saying 'oh she wasn't that good. We are going to look at her resume. We're going to look at her record now."

Shields vs Marshall was originally scheduled to take place on September 10, but was postponed on the eve of the weigh-in due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Shields has welcomed the longer preparation time, revealing how she feels physically more powerful.

"I had spent 11 weeks in camp, and I was going to go out there and do it, she was about to get worked over. But I had beat my body up so much, then when it was fight week, you have to cut weight and also, I was doing a whole lot of recovery," she said.

"Last camp, maybe I was running 8:30 mile, now I am running 7.30, 7-minute miles. I am lower in weight, in far as in what I'm going to cut from. I feel stronger and more energised, and I weigh less than I was going to last time."

