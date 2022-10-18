Tyson Fury confirms fight against Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 3

Tyson Fury has confirmed his next fight. The WBC heavyweight champion will box Derek Chisora on December 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

This contest comes after talks to make an all-British super-fight with Anthony Joshua this year broke down, but Fury's promotional team are now targeting an undisputed world title clash with Oleksandr Usyk in early 2023.

"Whenever Tyson Fury fights, it is a major event, and I expect him to once again put on a spectacular show for the fans," said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

"There are talks about what's next for Tyson, but the first order of business is a battle against an extraordinarily tough fighter in Derek Chisora."

On the Fury vs Chisora bill, WBA 'regular' world champion Daniel Dubois will make a first defence of his belt against South African southpaw Kevin Lerena.

Image: WBA champion Daniel Dubois also returns to action on December 3

"Tyson can't afford any slip-up in this fight as he has the much-publicised undisputed match-up with Usyk in the new year which we're really looking forward to," said Fury's UK promoter Frank Warren.



"I am also delighted that we have added Daniel Dubois to the card with a first defence of his WBA belt against Kevin Lerena. It makes it a real heavyweight night, and Daniel represents the best of the new generation coming through."



Fury has boxed Chisora twice before, outpointing the Londoner in a 2011 British title fight, then dominating and stopping Chisora in a European championship bout three years after that.

Image: Tyson Fury will box old foe Derek Chisora next

Fury went on from there to dethrone Wladimir Klitschko and become unified heavyweight champion in 2015. He returned from boxing after two years out to eventually begin his trilogy with Deontay Wilder which saw him win the WBC belt and start his second championship reign and solidify his position as one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Earlier this year at Wembley Stadium, Fury stopped Dillian Whyte in six rounds and after floating his own retirement decided to continue with his career.

He initially targeted Oleksandr Usyk but the Ukrainian was unable to box until 2023. Fury then began negotiations for the Joshua bout, but the respective teams could not come to an agreement. With December 3 set as the date for Fury's next fight Derek Chisora subsequently came into contention.

Image: Oleksandr Usyk could face Fury in early 2023

Chisora's recent form has been patchy. He took Usyk 12 rounds in 2020 and lost two consecutive bouts to Joseph Parker after that. But in July he did secure his first win since he boxed David Price in 2019 when outscoring Kubrat Pulev at The O2.

For Fury though, if he is targeting a showdown with WBO, WBA and IBF titlist Usyk for the undisputed championship, this bout with Chisora will provide valuable activity before the close of 2022.