Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith and Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall - promoter Ben Shalom on the latest developments

British super-fights like Chris Eubank Jr against Liam Smith and Josh Taylor’s high-profile rematch with Jack Catterall are the subject of intense discussion.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom joins the Toe2Toe podcast to provide the latest updates with developments in making these two major contests.

Plus he reviews the Manchester Fight Night that saw Natasha Jonas excel once again as she won her third world title of the year from Marie-Eve Dicaire, Dalton Smith defend the British title and more.

On a separate promotion two boxing legends shared the ring when Ricky Hatton said goodbye to his supporters in the Manchester Arena with an exhibition against Marco Antonio Barrera.

The Toe2Toe panel also cover the sad retirements of Callum Johnson and John Docherty from the sport.

Click here to listen to the full episode of the latest Toe2Toe podcast.