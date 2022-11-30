Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj undercard: Heavyweights Steve Robinson and Nick Campbell to collide in Bournemouth

Heavyweights Steve Robinson and Nick Campbell will meet in a mouthwatering clash on the undercard of Chris Billam Smith's bout with Armend Xhoxhaj in Bournemouth on December 17, with Michael McKinson and Cori Gibbs also added to an explosive card.

Billam-Smith headlines in his hometown against Kosovo's Xhojhaj, live on Sky Sports as the British cruiserweight attempts to stay on course for a world title shot next year.

Robinson will look to upset Scotsman Campbell, with the 'Glasgow Warrior' currently undefeated after five professional contests.

Campbell sparred with Joseph Parker at Tyson Fury's gym in Morecambe before the former world champion's fight with Joe Joyce in September.

"Steve Robinson against Nick Campbell, a heavyweight fight, where both of them need to go to the next level. I'm sure that's going to be an interesting 50-50 fight," promoter Ben Shalom told Sky Sports.

Joining them on the bill is Birmingham lightweight Gibbs, 29, who has a perfect record of 17 victories.

Portsmouth's McKinson will be back in action after coming up short despite a gallant performance against elite US fighter Vergil Ortiz in August.

"McKinson returns on the south coast and it's going to be a big night down in Bournemouth," Shalom said.

"Billam-Smith steps up to world level before a world title. We want him to fight at a stadium in May. He's got a huge following down there that we saw in July," he continued. "[Xhojhaj] is a world level fighter, he's coming to win. Caroline Dubois returns, Viddal Riley returns.

"[Dan] Azeez has a big step up. We believe he's one of the top light-heavyweights in the country. He's got better and better and I think with Buddy [McGirt] he's really improving. Rocky Fielding's a dangerous fighter, he can punch and he's going to come out wanting to win and I think those early rounds are going to be dangerous.

"That's going to be a great fight to watch. I think Dan Azeez will show his level and I think people can consider him amongst the Yardes, Buatsis and even the Lyndon Arthurs. I think that group of fighters are all hopefully going to fight each other and it's a big night for Dan Azeez."

Harvey Lambert also makes his debut after a dazzling amateur career, which saw him represent the GB Boxing Podium Squad. The Hull welterweight also became the Elite ABA and Tri Nations champion.

Lee Cutler and Mace Reugg will also be on the bill.

