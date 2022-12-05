Tyson Fury can fight Oleksandr Usyk at the 'perfect time' in 2023, says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman

Tyson Fury will fight Oleksandr Usyk at the "perfect time" if the heavyweight world champions can imminently agree terms for an undisputed clash, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Fury made an impressive voluntary defence of his WBC title as he stopped Derek Chisora in London on Saturday, before facing off with IBF, IBO and WBO champion Usyk in the ring afterwards.

Both fighters have expressed their desire to make the bout, as Sullaiman has reiterated that the WBC are happy to support an undisputed clash given they are waiting on a final eliminator between former champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr to establish a new mandatory challenger.

"This is a perfect time to do a unification," Sulaiman told Sky Sports News on Monday.

"We ordered a final elimination between Wilder and Andy Ruiz. At this time we have no mandatory contenders, so this is a perfect moment for the unification."

There has been speculation that Filip Hrgovic's status as mandatory challenger for Usyk's IBF title could scupper plans for the undisputed bout, but Sulaiman has urged the other governing bodies to help ensure the Ukrainian meets Fury with all the belts on the line.

"Hopefully it will not get to that point, and the four organisations will accept to sanction the ultimate undisputed fight and keep it that way," Sulaiman added.

"Mandatories are a complicated process, each organisation has their own rules, their own agendas, but the importance of this fight is far beyond any organisation, so we're supporting it and we'll do everything possible to make sure it takes place."

Also at ringside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was British heavyweight Joe Joyce, who Fury said he would be open to fighting if the Usyk bout can't be made.

Joyce has put together a series of impressive performances to move himself to the verge of title contention, and Sulaiman said the WBC wouldn't stand in the way of an all-British matchup with Fury.

Asked if he had an issue with a Fury-Joyce bout, Sulaiman said: "No. At this time, as I mentioned, we don't have the mandatory contender yet.

"As soon as we have one, we can set timelines. Our ultimate goal is to have a unification."