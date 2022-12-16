Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj: Watch live stream of the weigh-in with Dan Azeez, Rocky Fielding, Caroline Dubois and more taking to the scales

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the Bournemouth Fight Night weigh-in.

Watch the live stream of the weigh-in as the fighters from the Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj bill take to the scales at the Bournemouth International Centre ahead of Saturday's Fight Night live on Sky Sports.

Billam-Smith is on the cusp of a world title shot but is risking all that against Xhoxhaj.

Dan Azeez, the British light-heavyweight champion, takes on Rocky Fielding for his belt and the vacant Commonwealth title in what promises to be an exciting collision.

Rising star Caroline Dubois faces the next step in her career against the tough Sofia Alejandra Rodriguez.

Towering heavyweights Nick Campbell and Steve Robinson will clash over eight rounds.

Plus, Cori Gibbs and more will all be back in action.

Watch Chris Billam-Smith vs Armend Xhoxhaj live on Sky Sports Mix from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm on Saturday December 17