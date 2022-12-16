Rocky Fielding fails to make weight for Dan Azeez title fight | Chris Billam-Smith warns Armend Xhoxhaj: 'It's not a staring contest'

Chris Billam-Smith and Armend Xhoxhaj made weight for their cruiserweight contest that tops Saturday night’s bill at the Bournemouth International Centre, live on Sky Sports.

However Rocky Fielding, who is challenging Dan Azeez for his British title and the vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight championship came in one pound over the weight limit.

After scaling 12st 8lbs, he did not return for a second attempt to make weight.

It means Azeez, who was 12st 5lbs 5oz, retains his British title on the scales and the Commonwealth belt is now only available to him.

Azeez though insisted that Fielding missing the weight will have no implications for their fight itself.

"It's only a pound," he said. "Whether he comes over the weight, under the weight we've still got Saturday to deal with and that's what I'm focused on.

"I don't read too much into the weight. My aim is just to make sure I retain this title and win the Commonwealth.

"I'm happy I've got the opportunity to end the year on a high."

Billam-Smith smiled at yesterday's tense face-off with his opponent Xhoxhaj and was all smiles too at their weigh-in on Friday.

Xhoxhaj was 14st 1lbs and Billam-Smith was a pound under the cruiserweight limit at 14st 3lbs.

"He's good at a staring contest, but that's not boxing," Billam-Smith shrugged.

"If I'm the best version of me, I get him out of there. I'm better than him in every department and I'll show that tomorrow.

"I've had a lot of good sparring partners, very similar styles," he continued. "I've been sparring really, really well, weight's been comfortable.

"The focus now is on the next 36 hours and getting the job done."

Tokyo Olympian Caroline Dubois (9st 12lbs) looks to close out her first year as professional boxer in style against Argentina's Sofia Rodriguez.

"I've been working very hard and it's been a busy year for me and I want to end it on a good note and score a knockout," Dubois said.

She has set herself a challenge there as Rodriguez has never been stopped before.

"I just want to end on a good note and lead to a big 2023," Dubois said.

Newcastle's Steve Robinson is a big man and at 6ft 7ins and 17st 2lbs, he will be dangerous. But Scotland's Nick Campbell was even bigger, slightly taller and 18st 8lbs.

They tossed a coin to see who would walk into the ring second on Saturday night and be in the home corner. It was Robinson who took the early win in that minor skirmish.

Robinson is predicting an inside the distance ending whatever happens. "Definitely isn't going eight rounds," he told Robinson. "See you tomorrow."

Campbell was measured in his reply. "I've trained very hard, I'm ready," he said.

"I'm ready for a battle on Saturday night."

Cruiserweight prospect Viddal Riley withdrew from Saturday's card after coming down with an illness. It means Cori Gibbs (9st 10lbs 5oz) and Jimmy First (9st 11lbs 5oz) are moved up to the televised portion of the card.

For Gibbs, a Boxxer Series tournament winner, this is an opportunity to take his career forward to another stage. A skillful and talented boxer, Gibbs will be hard to beat, especially for a 41-year-old opponent.

But First, known as "Jimmy the Fist" and once renowned as the oldest prospect in Britain, is unbeaten and won an area title earlier this year.

"It's been a long time coming and it feels right. I am 41 but I've been boxing now for 12 years," First said. "It's all just come at the right time. You'll see on Saturday night I'm not a normal 41-year-old.

"I'm doing it for the over 40s and you'll see, on Saturday night, a massive upset.

"I've been learning on the job for quite a while. Cori's a good boxer - but so am I."

