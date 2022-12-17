Arslanbek Makhmudov stops Michael Wallisch in opening round to continue rise up heavyweight ranks

Big-punching heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov took his unbeaten record to 16-0 (15 KOs) as he forced Michael Wallisch to quit after the opening round in Quebec.

WBC contender Makhmudov, ranked fourth by the governing body whose belt is held by Tyson Fury, repeatedly sent his opponent to the canvas with clubbing right hands.

One such blow to the back of Wallisch's head cost Makhmudov a point, but three minutes with the 'Lion' was more than enough for the German, who did not emerge for the second round.

On the undercard, home fighter Mary Spencer suffered a first defeat as she was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision against Femke Hermans in the pair's IBO super-welterweight title fight.

Canadian Olympian Spencer had been tipped for big things in the division, but Belgian Hermans improved her record to 14-4 as the judges scored it 99-91, 97-93 and 96-94 in her favour.