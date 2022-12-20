Richard Riakporhe looks forward to 2023: 'You're going to see a demon! I’m not playing around anymore'

Richard Riakporhe praised rival Chris Billam-Smith for his ferocious knockout win on Saturday, but wants to rematch the Bournemouth puncher with a world title on the line.

Riakporhe beat Billam-Smith on a split decision in a 10-round bout in 2019. Since then Billam-Smith has gone on to win British, Commonwealth and European titles.

His destructive performance against Armend Xhoxhaj last weekend has positioned him to challenge for a world title next year.

"It was an amazing finish, very explosive, he landed his shots. He landed the shots that he needed to. He saw a gap, an opportunity," Riakporhe told Sky Sports.

"That's exactly what he needed to do. This is what people want to see - proper KOs, highlight reel KOs and that's what he delivered.

"My prediction was that he would get rid of his opponent within six rounds and he did just that. I'm happy. Everybody's happy. It's great for all of us. It's great for the cruiserweight division. It's putting a lot of attention on us now."

Riakporhe expects to box early in the new year and be in a position to fight for a world title himself in 2023.

"There's a lot of interest in the cruiserweight division, especially us, probably more than a lot of other cruiserweight fighters, even the champions, because they just want to see who's going to be the future of the division," Riakporhe said.

"I think they've seen enough of the champions. They're just ready for something new. The next generation.

"That's when they start to think about 'The Midnight Train' Riakporhe, or CBS and everybody else coming up the ranks. It's really interesting so we'll see how it goes."

Riakporhe and Billam-Smith appear to be on course for a rematch at some point.

"People would love to see that fight. People would love to see a British domestic fight with a world title involved. That's music to people's ears. Who knows how it will pan out? It's even more interesting because people want to know how it's all going to pan out, especially next year. There's going to be a lot of eyes on us, on our next performances, how we deliver, how we come through, obviously when we get the title shots how we come through that too," London's Riakporhe said.

"So everything is going to unfold. But I think it's in the best interests of all organisations to make sure that we do get our shots and I think it could be very special. This could be something quite historic."

Another Londoner, Lawrence Okolie is the reigning WBO cruiserweight champion and Riakporhe wants to line up a shot at him.

"That's a big fight. All of them are big fights. Everybody just needs to focus on Richard Riakporhe. He's number one! Forget about everybody else. They're all part of the story. They're all part of the Riakporhe story," he said.

Riakporhe is determined to have a major impact on 2023. "It's going to be a very big year for me. I'm looking to dominate in great form, with great performances. Win all my fights and when the opportunities arise to grab them with both hands. Just exactly what I've been doing for the last however many years," he said.

"I'm hungry. I think I'm even hungrier than before. I just want to experience what it is to be at the top and to have everything in this game. Everything in this game. I don't think I will be satisfied unless I experience what the boxers at the pinnacle of their careers experience. I won't be able to settle. That drives me alone. That thought in my mind drives me alone. I'm definitely going to reach that."

Next year he promises: "You're going to see a demon. I'm not playing around no more. I'm taking this sport very, very seriously right now. Big things are around the corner so there's a lot to fight for and you're going to see in my body language, my movement, my eyes - the eyes don't lie - you're going to see it all there.

"Just expect big things from Riakporhe."