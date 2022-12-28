Gervonta Davis arrested on domestic violence charge; boxer scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7

Gervonta Davis was held in custody in Fort Lauderdale following his arrest on Tuesday; Davis is expected to appear at a court hearing on Wednesday; the former world champion is scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7

Gervonta Davis was arrested on Tuesday in Parkland, Florida on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office records.

The former world champion remained in custody in Fort Lauderdale and is scheduled to appear at a court hearing later on Wednesday.

Details of Davis' arrest and the allegations against him have not yet been made available, but TMZ posted a photo of the boxer said to be taken in custody.

Image: Davis last fought in May

The 28-year-old, who is one of the biggest stars in American boxing, is scheduled to face Hector Luis Garcia in Washington on January 7.

Davis, who has won all 27 of his professional bouts, was then expected to face fellow unbeaten fighter Ryan Garcia in a much-anticipated contest in April.

The Baltimore boxer previously faced two misdemeanour battery charges following a February 2020 incident where video allegedly showed him grabbing his former girlfriend by the throat at a charity basketball game.

Davis is also set to appear in court in February for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020.