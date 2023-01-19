Richard Riakporhe is in confident mood ahead of his cruiserweight clash with Krzystof Glowacki

Richard Riakporhe has no doubts he’ll emerge victorious over Krzystof Glowacki this weekend, which would move him ever closer to a much-desired cruiserweight world title shot.

Despite limited amateur pedigree, Riakporhe has made an unblemished start to his professional career, having knocked out 11 opponents in 15 victories.

Wins over domestic rivals including Chris Billam-Smith, Jack Massey and Deion Jumah have catapulted him up the rankings.

The 33-year-old knows another statement triumph over Glowacki on the Eubank vs Smith bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office, will put him on the brink of challenging for a world title.

When asked what he expects to deliver on Saturday, Riakporhe told Sky Sports: "Pain! That's it. Pain is going to be in store for Glowacki, I can assure you!

"He's definitely a threat. We're talking about a man who's a former two-time cruiserweight world champion. He's no mug.

"I know about the Polish fighters, they're very strong, they come to fight. I visualise myself fighting a very good Glowacki. I have to make sure I'm able to beat the best Glowacki and that's exactly what I'm going to do.

"I think winning is the most important, but we do want to win in spectacular style and that's why we train in a certain fashion.

"I'm feeling good, looking very good, explosive, ready to put on a big, big performance."

A difficult childhood saw Riakporhe grow up in the notorious Aylesbury council estates in Southeast London and at just 15, he was almost stabbed to death outside a nightclub.

That prompted him to take up boxing in an effort to turn his life around and having begun his pro career with little fanfare, he's since made remarkable progress to put himself in line to take on one of the world champions.

"I think 2023 is going to be something very special, something unimaginable because the way I'm positioned, my whole life can change in a couple of fights," he said.

"I'll be in a position that would be unbelievable by the end of the year. This is my year! This is going to happen. Why? Because I'm doing everything that needs to be done for me to achieve this.

"I'm preparing diligently. My mind is right. I'm sacrificing quite a lot and in this game one thing I do know, is you get out what you put in.

"It's been a very long journey. Every fight and every situation have brought me to where I am now. I believe I'm destined for greatness. I'm destined to go to a place that people believe is not possible."

One man who has beaten Glowacki is Lawrence Okolie, who stopped the Pole back in 2021 to claim the vacant WBO belt.

Other titleholders in the cruiserweight division include WBA Super champion Arsen Goulamirian and WBC champion Ilunga Makabu, while Jai Opetaia owns the IBF strap after causing an upset against Mairis Briedis last year.

However, Riakporhe has long been linked with a big British showdown against Okolie, who is set to return in a mandatory defence of his title against unbeaten New Zealander David Light.

Should both come through unbeaten in their next bouts, Riakporhe is relishing the prospect of finally settling the score with his fierce rival.

"It is probably the biggest cruiserweight fight in the history of British boxing. That's just so motivating. There's so much to fight for," he claimed.

"That's why I feel like it's just destiny. It's just destiny for me to win in great fashion on Saturday and have all these big fights.

"It's just amazing to be a part of. I dreamed of things like this a long time ago. Seeing it happen is unbelievable. I just feel like there's so much more to do. My passion, my will is going to take me all the way."

