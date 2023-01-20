Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith make weight in Manchester | 'I'm going to enjoy the punishment I dish out'

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith made weight for their all-British middleweight clash on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Both boos and cheers could be heard from the assembled crowd at Manchester Central as Eubank Jr, wearing a Manchester United shirt and a rainbow armband, slowly walked onto the stage to weigh in on Friday.

He has operated in the division above but made weight, a pound under the limit at 11st 5lbs.

Smith weighed just the same, and both men stared out to the crowd, taking in the atmosphere before wheeling to each other to face off. They stood close, neither wanting to give an inch. Eventually Smith began to speak to Eubank Jr but anything being said between the two was lost in the noise of the crowd.

"I saw in his eyes on the stage there, he doesn't want to be there," Eubank declared afterwards.

"A clown," Smith said of his rival.

"He's in for a rude awakening tomorrow, let me tell you," he added. "Don't think that size is going to be a big issue."

Despite the rigours of reaching middleweight, Eubank Jr insisted: "I made the weight in excellent fashion, I can't wait to go tomorrow.

"We're at the 50 per cent now and that's what it's going to take to beat that man.

"The antics leading up to this fight have made me a little bit hungrier," Eubank Jr added. "I'm going to enjoy the punishment I dish out.

"We go out each and every time to take these guys out. I've got to win in devastating fashion."

Impressive London cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe is on the verge of challenging for a world title. But he faces a crucial test on Saturday evening against the former WBO champion from Poland Krzysztof Glowacki.

Big for the weight, Riakporhe still came in under the cruiserweight limit at 14st 3lbs 5oz. Glowacki is the smaller man and weighed 14st 1lbs 5oz, but in a long professional career, the Pole has shown that he can hit with hurtful power himself.

"I'm expecting a very explosive win in good fashion, making a statement," Riakporhe warned.

"All I need to do is just land."

Chris Kongo is challenging Ekow Essuman for the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles, seemingly having shed any spare ounce as he made weight at 10st 6lbs 5oz.

At 10st 6lbs Essuman was also on weight and glared back at Kongo in a tense face off. The British champion was just as stern afterwards, saying: "My fists do the talking now."

Kongo is primed for the contest. "It's about skills," he said, "the skills pay the bills and the skills are winning the fight tomorrow."

Local man Jack Massey is stepping up from cruiserweight to box former world champion Joseph Parker in his first heavyweight fight. Despite the extra weight allowance, Massey still appeared in good condition at 15st 3lbs 5oz, but Parker is much the bigger man.

The Kiwi weighed in at 17st 7lbs 5oz and looked imposing as the two went nose to nose to face off.

Parker, though, has dropped 10lbs since his last fight with Joe Joyce. "We had a great camp, I'm feeling in great shape," he said. "I want to be fast, I want to be mobile and he's going to get it.

"Going into every fight you want to win, but I'm just going to follow the plan, have fun and punch his face."

Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke at 19st 6lbs is a big heavyweight with a big punch. He'll be looking to put those weapons to use against Argentina's Kevin Espindola, a short but sturdy 20st 5lbs.

Clarke, an amenable character outside the ropes, will go into the fight with serious intent. He promises: "A win, a performance from myself. No 'Big Fraze', nice Frazer Clarke, we're about to turn into someone that we need to be."

At 6ft 8in, heavyweight Matty Harris loomed over Jiri Surmanj as he weighed in at 19st 2lbs, a significant weight advantage to compared to the latter's 17st 10lbs 5oz.

Chiselled Scotsman Scott Forrest (14st 8lbs) fights Belgium's Amine "the Beast" Boucetta (15st) in his last six-rounder before a planned step up to eight rounds in his next bout, as long as the "Beast" from Belgium doesn't derail him.

Liverpool prospect Frankie Stringer (9st 11lbs) will open the show against Cristian Narvaez (9st 9lbs 5oz) on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena.

