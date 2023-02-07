PODCAST: Anthony Sims returns to the UK for Zak Chelli fight | Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin is 'calculated risk'

Andy Scott is joined by Gary Logan and Anthony 'the Magician' Sims as he returns to the UK ahead of his Super-Middleweight fight against Zak Chelli on Saturday at Wembley Arena.

On the latest edition of the Toe2Toe podcast, Anthony Sims talks about his background, both in and out of the ring.

Adam Aziz and Caroline Dubois join Sims on the card for Saturday's blockbuster fight at the Wembley Arena, which is live on Sky Sports.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Also under discussion are some of the other stand-out fights on Saturday's card as well as the other boxing news from the week including Anthony Joshua's return to the ring after it was announced that he will fight Jermaine Franklin on April 1.

Listen to every episode of the Toe2Toe podcast here

Boxing on Sky Sports is available to stream through NOW TV