Liam Smith ready for Chris Eubank Jr rematch but Kell Brook would be ‘a massive fight’

Kell Brook, ringside on Saturday for Lawrence Okolie’s world title defence, has made it clear to promoter Ben Shalom that he would consider fighting Liverpool’s Liam Smith.

Brook beat great rival Amir Khan more than a year ago but the 36-year-old has struggled in retirement since.

Training again, Brook hasn't ruled out boxing once more. "He's in a happy place," Shalom said of Brook now. "He sees what happened as one of the best things that ever happened to him. It put so much scrutiny on him that [he thought] I need to sort my life out."

Shalom told Sky Sports: "There's massive fights and Liam Smith's a massive fight. They talked about that fight, I remember when they were both coming up, maybe when they were at British level.

"It would be perfect for both of them because Kell wants to fight at 154lbs and Liam wants to fight at 154lbs. It's the perfect way. There's no messing around and it would be a massive fight. But Kell's got good options. I'm just happy that he's around, he's fit, he's healthy, ready for the big fights."

Smith knocked out Chris Eubank Jr in stunning style to win their grudge match in January. Eubank Jr has activated the rematch clause in their contract but no date or location yet has been confirmed for a second fight.

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom still expects that rematch to happen.

"We have a contract with Wasserman, they ensured that there was a rematch clause in there. They activated the rematch clause, it wasn't something that we necessarily wanted or put in. But they put it in and it's meant that we had to make sure that Liam doesn't take any other fights," he said.

"Myself and Liam are ready for the rematch."

He added: "I actually think it still will happen because it seems like contractually it has to happen. Why activate the rematch clause? It's just seems ridiculous. Sometimes it's just a lot of rumours and things being said to upset the applecart.

"I still think that fight happens next but regardless Liam's got big fights."

Shalom has been having discussions with Australian promoter Matt Rose. "We're talking about Tim Tszyu coming over," he explained.

"So Liam's one of the few fighters that can really sell. The night of his life in January, definitely one of his career highlights if not the career highlight. I think his first Box Office show, he's now put himself in that mix and category and I hope there's no more messing around and we can just get on with it."