Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr fined for pre-fight conduct by British Boxing Board of Control

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has fined Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr for their behaviour at a press conference ahead their fight in January.

At a press conference on January 19, two days before their headline bout at the Manchester Arena, Smith directed homophobic remarks at Eubank Jr. Eubank also appeared to goad Smith with comments about social class and the Liverpudlian's private life.

The BBBofC did call both fighters to a hearing and has now sanctioned both with fines for their conduct.

Image: Offensive comments marred Eubank and Smith's last press conference

A statement read: "The Stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control considered comments made by Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jnr at the Press Conference dated 19th January 2023 at their meeting on Wednesday, April 12 2023.

"Mr Smith did not appear nor was legally represented. Mr Eubank Jnr did not appear but was legally represented.

"Following full consideration of all facts placed before the Stewards, the Stewards found that the misconduct charge was proven for both boxers.

"Mr Smith and Mr Eubank Jnr were both fined, payment to be made within twenty-eight days."

Both fighters apologised in the immediate aftermath of the offensive press conference.

Smith has also made it clear this week that he "regrets every bit of the fight week".

Smith told Sky Sports: "The stuff that got said at the press conference should never have been said, in any form of life, never mind at a boxing press conference.

"I'm facing the backlash of it still to this day, and there will be people I'll never win back over.

"I fully regret how that press conference went and what got said should never have been said, and again I apologise to anyone I offended."