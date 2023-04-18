Conor Benn confirms he is 'in touch' with UK Anti-Doping after reports he was 'provisionally suspended' by organisation

Conor Benn has confirmed that he is 'in touch' with UK Anti-Doping following reports he was 'provisionally suspended' by the organisation.

The undefeated welterweight contender was recently reinstated to the WBC rankings after testing positive for a banned substance ahead of last October's proposed catchweight bout against Chris Eubank Jr.

But Benn remains under investigation by The BBBoC and UKAD, with Boxing News reporting that the 26-year-old was provisionally suspended by UKAD on March 15.

Benn issued a response on Twitter, stating: "I can't comment on anything to do with UKAD other than to say that I am in touch with them."

He added: "I remain free to fight outside the UK."

Benn has been linked with a comeback fight in the Middle East or America in June.

Image: Benn tested positive for a banned substance ahead of a scheduled fight against Chris Eubank Jr

In a further tweet, Benn stated: "This isn't even about my innocence anymore, it's all politics. You can't keep a good man down."

The Daily Mail has also reported that Benn's team have handed over a dossier of evidence to UKAD that was supplied to the WBC.

The WBC concluded that his "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" was a "reasonable explanation" for his failed test, prompting a statement from Benn in which he welcomed his return to the rankings, but suggested the sanctioning body's egg defence had done him a "disservice".

"I feel like the WBC statement did a disservice to my defence which was based upon a comprehensive scientific review of the testing procedures, which set out a number of reasons why we believed the results were completely unreliable and proved beyond any reasonable doubt that I am innocent, " Benn said in a statement last month.

The BBBoC released their own statement following his return to the rankings noting that it had not been party to the WBC's review and that the decision to reinstate him "does not affect the ongoing implementation" of the board's rules.

Benn declined to comment further to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports has also approached UK Anti-Doping and The British Boxing Board of Control for a response to the report.