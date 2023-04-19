 Skip to content

Michael Watson made emotional return to Arsenal after club helped his remarkable recovery 30 years ago

Michael Watson suffered near-fatal injuries in his rematch with Chris Eubank in 1991; Arsenal held a benefit day in 1993 for the boxer who has since made an inspirational recovery, completing the London Marathon and earning an MBE

Wednesday 19 April 2023 17:27, UK

Over 30 years since suffering life-changing injuries against Chris Eubank, Michael Watson says he's never felt better

Former boxing champion Michael Watson made an emotional return to Arsenal football club, 30 years after the team held a benefit day to help his remarkable recovery.

Watson suffered near-fatal injuries in his rematch with Chris Eubank in 1991 and required a wheelchair to enter the pitch at Highbury in 1993, but the 58-year-old strode out in front of fans at The Emirates, 30 years later, to voice his support for his beloved team.

The two-time Commonwealth champion has become an inspirational figure throughout sport after teaching himself to walk, speak, read and write again, despite a series of brain operations and a long spell in intensive care.

Michael Watson
Image: Watson required a wheelchair for the Arsenal benefit day in 1993

Watson completed the London marathon over six days in 2003, an incredible feat, and a year later he was awarded the MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for services to disability sport.

In 2017, Watson was the victim of a carjacking, suffering physical seizures following the incident, but he continues to defy expectations with his inspiring recovery.

Michael Watson
Image: The Londoner received an MBE in 2004

"It was so overwhelming [to receive an MBE], Watson told Sky Sports, when he appeared on Sky Sports News last September.

"I'm in the best form and shape ever. I feel great.

"I'm training every day. I'm in the gym, working out on the pads, and I feel absolutely fantastic."

