Deontay Wilder is open to blockbuster battle with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this year

Deontay Wilder would be open to a long-awaited heavyweight fight against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia this year.

The American star has been linked with a massive clash against Joshua in the Middle East at the end of the year, with reports suggesting that Tyson Fury could even face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed world title fight on the same blockbuster bill in December.

Wilder gave another glimpse of his devastating power in a first-round demolition of Robert Helenius in October and would welcome a fight against Joshua, an eagerly anticipated duel between the division's two biggest punchers.

Image: Wilder celebrated another explosive victory with his team last October

"Deontay has wanted to fight Joshua for a long time and of course is willing to fight him in Saudi Arabia," Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports.

Joshua recently sparked fresh speculation about his next career move by announcing on social media that he would not return to the ring until December.

The two-time world champion sealed a unanimous decision victory over American Jermaine Franklin at The O2 earlier this month.

Can Fury vs Usyk be rescheduled?

Talks broke down between WBC champion Fury and unified title holder Usyk for a bout that was being planned for later this month to decide the world's No 1 heavyweight.

George Warren, a key figure in Fury's UK promotional team, has told Sky Sports that he's hopeful the fight can still go ahead in 2023.

"Never say never. We got very close but we didn't get it done," said Warren.

"That was a disappointment not only to the British fight fans but to all in boxing, certainly those involved in trying to make the fight and the fighters themselves.

"Sometimes you just can't get terms agreed and that's what it was. We will revisit everything. We are going to catch up with Tyson to see what his plans are, see if he wants to fight in the summer.

"We haven't got that answer from him yet. There were obviously big rumours about possible plays for Middle Eastern activity at the end of the year, so who knows."

Usyk is expected to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO titles against Daniel Dubois, who holds the WBA 'regular' belt.

"At the moment the talks are only for Dubois," said Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk, when asked by Sky Sports about the Fury fight.

Fury does not currently have any title commitments, with the WBC waiting to see whether a proposed final eliminator between Wilder and Ruiz Jr will go ahead.

"The mandatory will be decided in a fight between Wilder and Ruiz," WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

"It has not happened, so at this moment Fury is free to defend his WBC title."

Asked whether Fury could have mandatory requirements this year, Sulaiman added: "Most likely yes, it depends on when Wilder and Ruiz fight."

