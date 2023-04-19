Lukasz Rozanski: Alen Babic can't change. And if this is going to be a firefight, I won’t back down

Alen Babic didn’t need to make any threats. He knows Saturday’s clash with Lukasz Rozanski will unleash unbridled fury for however long the bout lasts.

Poland's Rozanski is a power-punching brawler, who has never gone beyond four rounds. Similarly Babic has a knockout ratio of 90 per cent. He's known as the "Savage" for good reason.

When Babic strode into the subterranean hall beneath the town square in Rzeszow that would host their final press conference, he came face-to-face with Rozanski.

Alen Babic fights Lucasz Rozanski for the WBC's new bridgerweight title

The two boxers didn't need to square up. They know exactly what's in store when they collide this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Babic, in a dark suit, unsmiling, reached out to shake Rozanski's hand. The hometown fighter took it, nodded his craggy head and they moved on.

They can be civil now, because no one needs persuading that their clash on Saturday will be anything but an all-action, all-out assault. Neither man expects it to go the distance.

"He's not going to stop, he's not going to yield, he's not going to step back. I'm the same," Babic told the assembled media. "Nobody expects this fight to go to the end."

But he cautioned: "I'm going to try to box. I'm a much better boxer. I'm speaking of my amateur experience.

"I was in the European championships, I had many international fights.

Image: Babic is convinced he has a higher level of boxing skill than Rozanski

"But you know what they say, I get hit the first time and everything will go out the window.

"I'm ready to go and dance for 12 rounds or a crazy fight. I'm ready for the best fight of my life. All 11 of my fights were crazy, for this one I want it to be 12 times better than all these fights."

Rozanski dismissed Babic's claim that he would look to outbox rather than out-brawl him.

"I don't believe him, I don't believe that he will change a lot during this last training camp with a new coach. So I think it will be the old Alen Babic," Rozanski told Sky Sports News.

"I'm expecting a hard fight but I'm prepared for every scenario.

"We will see in the ring. If this is going to be a firefight, I won't back down. I will go forward and I will win this fight."

