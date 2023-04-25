Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr II and Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall: Watch a live stream of the press conference

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage from the Smith v Eubank II press conference from London.

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr have set their rematch for June 17 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Watch them go head-to-head for the first time since their dramatic first fight when they meet at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Sky Sports Box Office bill promises a huge night of action with Hartlepool star Savannah Marshall challenging Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the undisputed super-middleweight world title.

Smith secured a stunning stoppage victory by halting Eubank Jr in four rounds in Manchester in January.

But Eubank activated a rematch clause and believes he can reverse that result when they meet again on June 17, while Smith is determined to have the final say in their rivalry.

Savannah Marshall announced herself as one of the stars of British boxing when she fought Claressa Shields in an epic clash at the O2 last year.

She now returns to the top level when she moves up a weight class to challenge undisputed super-middleweight ruler, the USA's Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

The stream for the press conference is due to begin at 2.45pm on Tuesday.