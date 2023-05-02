Deontay Wilder arrested in Los Angeles in early hours of Tuesday, police confirm

Former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder was arrested in Los Angeles in the early hours of Tuesday, police have confirmed.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have confirmed that Wilder was arrested at 1.15am and taken into custody.

The 37-year-old was released on bail just after 6.30am.

According to a report by TMZ Sports but unconfirmed by police, Wilder's car was stopped by officers as part of a routine traffic stop and a gun was allegedly found in the vehicle.

Wilder released a brief statement on Twitter, which read: "I'd rather be safe than sorry. The End."

The American has been linked with a long-awaited fight against British rival Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December.

Image: Wilder delivered another explosive knockout in his last fight

In his last fight in October, Wilder produced an explosive first round knockout of Robert Helenius in Brooklyn.

His reign as WBC champion was ended in 2020 by a seventh round stoppage loss to Tyson Fury, who halted Wilder again in the 11th round of their rematch in 2021.