Joshua Buatsi ready for world title next: 'I'm on the hitlist for a lot of people. But I've got armour on'

Joshua Buatsi knows he is a target. The London light-heavyweight is determined to challenge for a world title himself, but his divisional rivals want to take their own shots at him.

The next man looking to halt Buatsi's rise is highly-ranked contender Pawel Stepien, who fights him this Saturday at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, live on Sky Sports.

"I'm on a lot of people's hitlist, but I've got armour on," Buatsi told Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joshua Buatsi reveals that it's been a frustrating time for him away from the ring but is ready for his comeback on May 6

"My faith plays a big part so I'm good. My faith plays a massive, massive part. And this week, all I'm doing is fortifying my mind. Getting locked in in the beliefs I have in God and everything.

"The physical work has been done so right now for me, is to lock in the scriptures and what I believe in, I'm good."

Buatsi is unbeaten in 16 fights and the 30-year-old wants to box for a world title next, if he defeats Stepien on Saturday.

"The message is simple, we're ready," he declared. "We can get Ben [Shalom, his promoter] and let us know if it can happen or not.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom is excited to have Joshua Buatsi as the latest fighter in his stable and he's eyeing the biggest fights possible for the light-heavyweight contender

"First and foremost I have to win. We'll get that out the way, but the message has been clear. As I've said, let's put a poll up, let the public pick who they want to see me with next and I'll get it done.

"But most importantly, I'm looking forward to Saturday."

He expects Poland's Stepien to give him a "tough, competitive fight".

"He's going to come to win, not just to show up," Buatsi said. "He will be determined. He'll know that if he gets the win, he'll be in a very good position and he's going to be determined.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom is confident of securing a world title shot for Sky Sports' newest signing Joshua Buatsi as soon as possible

"It makes him a dangerous fighter. But I'll be ready."

There is pressure on the Briton ahead of this fight, probably than he has ever experienced in his career so far.

But he says: "The most pressure that there is, is the one I've put on myself. The one that I've received from my training team as well, that's a lot of pressure.

"That comes with boxing, it's part of it, it comes with it. But when I'm in there one-on-one with Stepien, that's what it is, and we'll handle business."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson compares Joshua Buatsi's style and energy to boxing legend Evander Holyfield, with the 30-year-old set to fight Pawel Stepien on May 6

There will be some enjoyment when it comes to that too.

"It's been a long time since I've worn 10oz gloves to go into a fight," he said with relish.

"To go and fight, to get my fight kit, to get a knock on the door to say: 'Josh, you're on in five minutes.' The lights will be bright, the announcement, I'm looking forward to all of that. I take it all in so I'm looking forward to it."

Watch Joshua Buatsi versus Pawel Stepien from 7pm this Saturday live on Sky Sports Action or Sky Showcase