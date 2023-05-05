Joshua Buatsi stares down Pawel Stepien in tense face-off at weigh-in | Ben Whittaker: Look in my eyes, there's no games

Joshua Buatsi went head to head with Pawel Stepien at a tense weigh-in ahead of the pair's meeting on Saturday's Fight Night, live on Sky Sports.

Lauren Price and Kirstie Bavington made weight for the first ever British women's title fight, while rising star Ben Whittaker took to the scales in Birmingham ahead of his return to action before bill-toppers Buatsi and Stepien shared an intense pre-fight confrontation.

Poland's Stepien looked ferocious as he gazed stony-faced at his British rival. They inched closer, neither man prepared to back off.

"I'm well prepared, I am very self-confident and I'm very happy that I'm here on such a big show and I just can't wait," Stepien warned, insisting he is here to win.

"It doesn't matter [how I win], I just want to show you good boxing."

Both made weight, Stepien on the 12st 7lbs limit, Buatsi a pound lighter. The Londoner was composed, but relishing the chance to finally get back to fighting.

"We've got 10 rounds to settle this, so let's go!" Buatsi declared.

"I'm excited. The hard work's been done," he continued. "I'm looking forward to it.

Whittaker, meanwhile - an Olympic silver medallist and top light-heavyweight prospect - smiled as he took to the stage.

He made weight at 12st 6lbs 5oz and turned serious as soon as he locked eyes with 12st 7lbs opponent Jordan "the Game" Grant.

The staredown was tense, with Whittaker unwilling to break away.

Whittaker is itching to return to action. Describing his frame of mind, he said: "Switched already. You can see in my eyes, there's no games.

"It's work time tomorrow," he continued. "Tomorrow you'll see why I'm different."

Scotland's Grant has been riled by some of Whittaker's pre-fight comments. "I just want to get in there and fight," he said.

"It's time to go now."

The first ever professional women's British champion will be crowned on the show on Saturday, with the new British title belt being unveiled at the weigh-in.

Welterweights Price and Bavington will fight for the historic championship on Saturday's bill and both made weight, Price at 10st 6lbs 5oz and Bavington at 10st 6lbs.

"I'm really excited," Price said. "It's a complete honour to add more history to my name and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow.

"I know Kirstie. She's a great boxer herself."

But she added: "I'm more than confident. I believe in myself, I believe I'm a level above.

"I'm really looking to put on a good, clean performance."

Bavington said: "I'm just privileged to be here and I'm buzzing to box for the belt."

Macaulay McGowan (11st 5lbs), coming off an unfortunate draw in Paris last time out, will take on Tyler Denny (11st 5lbs 5oz) in the latter's Birmingham hometown.

"Listen, I'm not here to start making predictions. I'm going to win but you know what I train to do so there's no point," McGowan said.

"It's like [Erling] Haaland coming on and saying, 'I'm going to score goals on Saturday.' Of course we know you're going to score goals, that's what we pay to watch, so you know what's happening."

Talented super-lightweights Sean McComb (9st 13lbs 5oz) and Kaisee Benjamin (10st) will kick off the televised portion of the bill.

"I'm looking to put on a good performance in front of all my fans in my hometown," Benjamin said. "Hopefully he comes to fight, it will obviously make an exciting fight for the fans."

Former British champion Shakan Pitters (12st 11lbs) is hoping to work his way back into contention against Joel McIntyre (12st 10lbs 5oz).

Pitters, 6ft 6in tall, towered over McIntyre at their face-off. But gazing up at him in the staredown, McIntyre looked cheerful enough.

"It's not a secret, I'm not exactly a slick boxer. I come forward and I want to fight, and I look for the knockout," McIntyre said.

But Pitters replied: "I know I'm a slick boxer, I'm a good boxer, I can fight, I can do it all. I believe the best of me on the night is going to beat the best of him."

Cori Gibbs (9st 11lbs) bitterly disputed his loss to Jimmy "The Fist" First (9st 10lbs 5oz) last year. He wants to settle the score in their rematch this weekend.

"I'm definitely going to get the win and do it in style," Gibbs said.

But First warned: "Only repeat. I'm here to do the double in emphatic fashion. [In their previous fight] you saw what I could do on 10 days' notice, this time four weeks. I fought eight weeks ago as well, I'm fresh and I'm ready.

"I'm here to stay. I've done my apprenticeship on the small hall shows and you'll see Saturday night why I'm meant to be here."

Unbeaten prospect Danny Quartermaine (9st 5lbs) will box Mexico's Christian Lopez Flores (9st 8lbs 5oz)

"The biggest fight of my career so far," the popular Quartermaine said. "I'm going to bring a massive crowd with me from Leamington Spa. I'm here to put Leamington back on the boxing map."

