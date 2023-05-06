Lauren Price defeats Kirstie Bavington to make history and win the inaugural women's British title

Lauren Price made history, beating Kirstie Bavington to become the first professional women’s British champion.

Price beat Bavington in her hometown in a unanimous 100-90 shut out decision on the Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien undercard at the Resorts World Arena on Saturday.

Birmingham's Bavington is a former European welterweight titlist, who had never lost that crown in the ring.

Image: Lauren Price showed relentless class as she outboxed Kirstie Bavington to go 10 rounds for the first time (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

But Price would seize control of their title fight and make sure she added the inaugural British welterweight championship to her remarkable collection of accolades.

The Welsh star most famously won the middleweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics but is also one of the most decorated amateur boxers ever to come out of the UK, winning the World championships as well as the European and Commonwealth Games before she turned pro last year.

This was only Price's fourth professional bout and her first scheduled 10 rounder, as well as being her first professional title fight.

Bavington, in contrast, has had multiple title fights - albeit with mixed results - and was the fighter with much more experience in the pro sport.

But as she so often has before, Price rose to the occasion.

The Welsh star gave up ground to Bavington, moving back across the canvas. But that footwork was too good and Price's hands too fast.

Image: Price began to hurt Bavington, landing her punishing left cross here

It was a terrible struggle for Bavington to get a glove on her antagonist. She drove herself forward, pushing onto the inside, trying to scrape a shot across when they were caught up in clinches.

But Price's timing clicked into gear. Rapid straight one-twos snagged Bavington's jaw when she stepped in.

In the third round Price, a southpaw, struck Bavington with a hard left cross.

By the fourth round, Price could tee off with her combinations, driving them into Bavington.

Running out of options, with her home crowd quietened, Bavington simply charged at the Olympic champion. But Price greeted her with lead right hooks and spun away.

She rocked Bavington at times and continued to drill punches in at pace through the 10th and last round.

Price simply would not be denied.

"I can't really put it into words. After coming back from the Olympics I've got to say, that was a dream of mine. I've come into the pro game and started all over again," she said.

"My fourth professional fight, first 10-rounder and I'm British champion. I can't quite sum it up really but to add more history to my name is a complete honour."