Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith: Watch a live stream of the main event and undercard weigh-in

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Okolie v Billam-Smith weigh-in LIVE!

This stream has now ended.

Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith weigh in for Saturday's WBO cruiserweight championship showdown.

Billam-Smith gets his dream world title shot in front of his passionate home town support.

But it comes against a former sparring partner, now turned rival, in Okolie, who is one of the division's hardest fighters to beat.

Watch the main event and undercard weigh-in on the Bournemouth Pier from 12.50pm.

Also on the bill is Sam Eggington, consistently one of the most exciting fighters in Britain, who will face hard-punching Joe Pigford in what is sure to be an all-action clash.

Olympic star Karriss Artingstall, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games, steps up to take on unbeaten Jade Taylor.

Local man Lee Cutler will face Stan Stannard with Michael McKinson and more on a stacked bill.

Don't miss Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase from 7pm on Saturday night.