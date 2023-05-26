Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith: Watch a live stream of the main event and undercard weigh-in

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie fights Chris Billam-Smith at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; Olympic star Karriss Artingstall is on the bill that also features an all-action clash between Joe Pigford and Sam Eggington
Friday 26 May 2023 14:03, UK
This stream has now ended.
Lawrence Okolie and Chris Billam-Smith weigh in for Saturday's WBO cruiserweight championship showdown.
Billam-Smith gets his dream world title shot in front of his passionate home town support.
But it comes against a former sparring partner, now turned rival, in Okolie, who is one of the division's hardest fighters to beat.
Watch the main event and undercard weigh-in on the Bournemouth Pier from 12.50pm.
Also on the bill is Sam Eggington, consistently one of the most exciting fighters in Britain, who will face hard-punching Joe Pigford in what is sure to be an all-action clash.
Olympic star Karriss Artingstall, a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games, steps up to take on unbeaten Jade Taylor.
Local man Lee Cutler will face Stan Stannard with Michael McKinson and more on a stacked bill.
Don't miss Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam-Smith live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Showcase from 7pm on Saturday night.