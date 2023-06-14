Frazer Clarke, Caroline Dubois, Viddal Riley and more: Watch a live stream of the public workouts in London

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coverage of the Frazer Clarke vs Mariusz Wach media workout

Frazer Clarke, the Olympic medallist and GB boxing captain, in his seventh professional bout faces a former world title challenger Mariusz Wach this Friday.

Their heavyweight collision headlines at York Hall, live on Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

Another fast-rising prospect Caroline Dubois is in action on the bill. She boxes Argentina's Yanina Lescano, who's highly ranked with all of the major world title sanctioning bodies.

Viddal Riley rematches Anees Taj on the card. Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain returns to York Hall to fight Dylan Bregeon, the former European title challenger from France.

All-action Irishman Aaron McKenna takes on Uisma Lima in a middleweight contest.

Hard-punching prospect Hassan Azim is on the undercard as is Roman Fury, the brother of Tyson and Tommy Fury, who will have his second professional bout.